King Charles ‘abdication' plans in place during emergency case?

King Charles has no reason to abdicate amid health battles

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 02, 2025

King Charles has plans to stay true to his role as the monarch, says a former staffer.

His Majesty, who is currently suffering from cancer, has a plan in place incase things go bad for his health.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, former Royal butler Grant Harold said: “Charles has already put things in place in case he is in a position where he is unable to carry out duties himself.

“He’s appointed Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Queen Camilla, and I believe Sophie as Counsellors of State. That means if he’s no longer able to fulfil his role, those individuals - his siblings, his wife, and his son and daughter-in-law - can step in and carry out duties on his behalf, just like what happened during the later years of the Queen’s reign.

“But abdication? No. Just like his mother, he’ll continue to serve until his final breath,” the expert announced.

He continued: “That sense of duty is ingrained in him - it’s who he is. No one truly knows what’s going on in the King’s mind, but from what I saw - and I don't believe he’s changed in this regard - abdication would be the very last thing he’d ever consider. It’s just not in his nature.”

