Photo: Nicolas Cage relieved after son Weston's court verdict: Report

Nicole Cage is reportedly determined to support son Weston after he was pleaded not guilty about assault allegations.

For the unversed, Weston musician, was arrested following a reported mental health crisis on April 28, 2024, after he was alleged of assaulting his mother, Christina Fulton, during a manic episode.

After a series of trial and Weston’s plea to avoid jail, he was pleaded not guilty and was ordered to participate in a two-year mental health diversion program, per In Touch Weekly.

Shedding light on Nicole Cage’s sentiments for his son, who is reportedly suffering from mental health issues, a source told the outlet, “Nic is ‘so relieved that Weston won’t be getting locked up over this because he’s got no doubts that would only make things worse for him.’”

In addition to this, the spy weighed in on Weston’s parents' efforts for the betterment of his life.

“For their part as parents, the insider believes Nic and Christina have tried to do their best. It’s not like they’ve just ignored this or tried to skate past it, Weston has done intensive in-patient and out-patient treatment and Nic fully believes it’s helped reform him and get his mental health issues under control,” they continued.

“People can judge him all they want, but Nic feels his son needs his support now more than ever, that’s why he did everything in his power to get Weston help and he feels that the judge made the right choice by sparing him jail time,” the insider remarked in conclusion.