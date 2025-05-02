Nicolas Cage emphasizes with son who assaulted mother for THIS reason

Photo: Nicole Cage refuses to give up on son amid mental health struggles: Source

Nicolas Cage has reportedly decided to stand by son Weston after assault plea deal.

According to the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, the actor has extended support to his son Weston Coppola Cage following Weston's plea deal to avoid jail after his mother, Christina Fulton, accused him of a violent assault.

For those unversed, the 34-year-old musician was arrested following a reported mental health crisis on April 28, 2024, after allegedly assaulting his mother.

In her court statements, Christina Fulton claimed that she sustained serious injuries while trying to support him during a manic episode.

In the wake of such serious allegations, the Oscar-winning actor has reportedly committed himself to help his son learn from his mistakes.

Mentioning why Weston needs Nicolas’ support for his well-being, the spy told the outlet, “The damage he did to his mother is absolutely horrible, no one is denying that, but Nic isn’t going to turn his back on Weston over it, in his view his son was sick with a mental illness.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Weston was pleaded not guilty and, on April 2, 2025.

Emphasizing the father's unwavering support, the source asserted, “He knows his boy and says he would never have done this otherwise,” noting, “Nic isn’t going to turn his back on Weston over it.”