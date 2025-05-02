Jeremy Renner addresses rejecting 'Hawkeye' season 2 offer: 'Insult'

Photo: Jeremy Renner shares why he felt 'insulted' post lethal snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner got candid about why the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye did not get a season 2.

During his recent interview with the High Performance social media outlet, Jeremy, known for portraying the Avenger across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared why he did not accept the offer to reprise his role as Clint Barton.

Revealing the reason behind his refusal, Jeremy revealed that he was offered a significantly reduced salary, and so he rejected the offer.

"They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money,” he began.

“I'm like, Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount," Jeremy continued.

He even referred to his near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023 and commented, "I'm like, 'I'm sorry. Why did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?”

“Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?'" the actor, who has now recovered from the life-threatening injuries, questioned.

"This is not Marvel. This isn't really Disney, it's just the penny pinchers - the accountants,” he added and admitted that he took the significant pay cut an “insult” to his talent.

"So, we didn't see eye to eye on that, sadly. I still love the character, I'd still love to do it, but I had to defend myself," he concluded.