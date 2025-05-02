Kellie Pickler leaning on pal Katharine McPhee amid tough times?

Photo: Katharine McPhee extends support to struggling Kellie Pickler

Katharine McPhee and Kellie Pickler’s bond has reportedly remained strong after they appeared together in 2006’s American Idol.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the duo has remained close and supported each other through thick and thin.

In the wake of Kellie’s court battle with the parents of her late husband Kyle Jacobs in a dispute over his state, a source shared that she has been leaning on Katharine.

“Kellie is going through hell right now, not only is she still mourning her husband, she’s in this never-ending court battle with his parents,” the spy noted.

Speaking of the concerned friend Katharine, the source addressed that she “ feels awful for her.

In addition to this, the source claimed that Katharine “has been checking in on” Kylie regularly and has been “offering to help anyway she needs.”

Conclusively, the source said about the former competitors, “Katherine has a standing invite to come for a visit and stay with her whenever she wants,” adding, “So far Kellie hasn’t taken her up on the offer, but she’s promised that when she’s feeling more like herself, she’ll pull the trigger and book the trip.”