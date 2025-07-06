Sammy Hagar labels Black Sabbath ‘the kings' of the ‘metal era'

Sammy Hagar praises Black Sabbath for their contributions to the ‘metal era'

Sammy Hagar believes that Black Sabbath started the “metal era.”

As the iconic metal and rock band performed live for the final time at the Back To The Beginning show, held at the Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday, Sammy, the former Van Halen front man, called the concert the "greatest metal event of all time."

In a conversation with BBC News, the 77-year-old musician stated, "Black Sabbath really kind of started all this, the metal era. Everyone looks at them like the kings, and if the kings are going to go out then we're going to go honour them.”

"Everyone that was asked to do this, shoot, you drop everything and do this. This is going to go down in history as the greatest metal event of all time,” he added.

The gig marked Black Sabbath front man, Ozzy Osbourne’s return to the stage to perform one final time before bidding his fans farewell, joining the original lineup of the Paranoid hitmakers for the first time in 20 years.

Back To The Beginning also featured appearance from the metal titans Metallica, the iconic Guns N’ Roses, Ronnie Wood of Rolling Stones, Anthrax, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith as well as Yungblud.

The 27-year-old has remained a long-time fan of Ozzy, telling The Independent earlier this month, "Since I can remember, Ozzy has always been a part of my life.”

"Growing up watching The Osbournes and the madness, I was always like that. I was always out there and crazy. To see someone being so loved and accepted with all their madness … I really found solace in a figure like Ozzy,” Yungblud concluded.