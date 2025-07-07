Dakota Johnson reveals one condition for picking up next role

Dakota Johnson opens up about her experience of toxic work environment

Dakota Johnson has just opened up about her one condition for picking up next project.

While chatting with Variety, the Fifty Shades of Grey candidly discussed what she is looking for in her next project.

“If there’s not a healthy collaboration, if it’s not a good match, then it’s not a good match,” she began by saying. “We really don’t move forward if it’s not a good match,”

Johnson also added, “I can’t waste time on toxic sets anymore, or in situations that are not fun or fulfilling or healthy. That’s one of the perks of [producing], because I get to put amazing people together and make something.”

For those unversed, the Hollywood actress has wrapped up filming Celine Song directorial movie, Materialist, starring alongside A-lister celebrities, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans.

Moreover, the 35-year-old actress told the outlet that she is ‘pretty vocal’ and she can’t stand to be next to “anybody who’s mean or condescending or unkind.”

“I don’t want to face people who are not willing to collaborate, and then there are obvious things,” she continued. “We all know what a toxic set is by now. We’re artists, so there’s room for expansive personalities, and we’re working with emotions.”

Before concluding, Dakota Johnson shared, “I love a healthy argument on a set, and I also believe that the most excellent idea wins. It’s not a fight. It’s not a race. It’s a collaboration.”