Cierra Ortega's real reason to leave 'Love Island USA' revealed

'Love Island USA' Cierra Ortega reveals reason of her exit

As Love Island USA announced the exit of Cierra Ortega on Sunday, the content creator's family has revealed the real reason behind her exit.

Iain Stirling announced during the episode that Cierra had left the show due to “personal situation.”

However, the official Instagram handle of Cierra Ortega shared a statement from her family on the stories.

The statement read, “As Cierra's parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives.”

It further read, “We've seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn't seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”

“We're not here to justify or ignore what's surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what's happening online right now has gone far beyond that.”

“The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it's heartbreaking. It's uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they've made,” the statement read further.

It continued, “While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn't had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she'll face this with honesty, growth, and grace.”

“While she'll always be our little girl, she's also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice. Until then, we're simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this.”

“Thank you to those who've continued to show love, even when it's not easy. With love, Her family,” the statement concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Cierra Ortega’s exit from Love Island USA season 7 has left contestant Nic Vansteenberghe single.