 
Geo News

Hilary Duff announces upcoming TV appearance for first time in ten years

Hilary Duff teases television performance to promote 'Luck...Or Something'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 06, 2026

Hilary Duff teases television performance to promote Luck...Or Something
Hilary Duff teases television performance to promote 'Luck...Or Something'

Hilary Duff is returning to the television in over more than a decade for a live performance, and interview after the release of her album, Luck...Or Something.

The 38-year-old pop superstar is announced to be the guest and performer on Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon for the Monday, March 9 episode.

Soon after the Lizzy McGuire alum was revealed to be the guest, social media flooded with excited comments, with fans betting over which of her newly released songs Duff will perform. 

While many are cheering for her first single from the album, Mature, several fans also want to hear Weather for Tennis. 

The Roommates hitmaker took to Instagram and shared the announcement herself, writing, "see you on late night TV."

The late night show appearance marks Duff's first time on a television show after she has appeared on numerous podcasts and magazine interviews - including Call Her Daddy, Rolling Stone, and more, during her album rollout.  

Following Duff's album release, she is gearing up for her Lucky Me tour which is scheduled to begin in June this year.

The tour kicks off on June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a North American leg across major cities including Houston, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia and Toronto.

That stretch wraps up on August 16 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after which the tour turns overseas, till the wrap in February 2027.

Scott Patterson addresses his sudden exit from 'Sullivan's Crossing'
Scott Patterson addresses his sudden exit from 'Sullivan's Crossing'
Inside Harry Styles shocking surprise in new song ‘Dance No More': Check lyrics
Inside Harry Styles shocking surprise in new song ‘Dance No More': Check lyrics
'Bridgerton' actress Nicola Coughlan slams body talk after weight loss
'Bridgerton' actress Nicola Coughlan slams body talk after weight loss
Jessie Buckley clears the air on viral cat comments
Jessie Buckley clears the air on viral cat comments
Netflix ‘Vladimir': Creator says the show narrator might be lying
Netflix ‘Vladimir': Creator says the show narrator might be lying
Jesy Nelson drops heartwarming video of her twins holding hands
Jesy Nelson drops heartwarming video of her twins holding hands
Selena Gomez tells grieving Martin Short she'll 'always be there' for him
Selena Gomez tells grieving Martin Short she'll 'always be there' for him
Hilary Duff revisits scandalous ‘Gossip Girl' scene that caused stir
Hilary Duff revisits scandalous ‘Gossip Girl' scene that caused stir