Scott Patterson addresses his sudden exit from 'Sullivan's Crossing'

The 67-year-old actor slams recent reports of his exit from the CW show

Scott Patterson is setting the record straight about his sudden exit from Sullivan’s Crossing after three seasons.

The Gilmore Girls star took to his social media on Thursday, March 4, to deny reports suggesting he simply walked away from the CW show. The truth, according to Patterson, was a little more nuanced.

“Every actor knows what it’s like to fall in love with a character and a story. I fell in love with Sully and have nothing but fondness for him,” Patterson, 67, began in his statement. “The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue,” he added.

Expressing his disappointment with the emerging narrative, Patterson said, “It’s unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/ Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise.”

Patterson noted that he didn’t intend on making a statement initially, but ultimately felt a responsibility to clear the air with longtime fans of the books and their TV adaptation.

“I really enjoyed Sully and fought for his voice and his character,” Patterson continued. “The richness and depth of Sully, whom the fans of the books all know and love, is so multi-layered and interesting.”

He concluded, “The fans deserved better than to think the embodiment of this character, me, would just disrespect not only the show, but them. In the end, we’re all fans of these characters and stories, and I’ll always support and defend the truth.”