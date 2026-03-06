 
Zendaya's gold wedding band fuels speculation she's married to Tom Holland

Zendaya has raised eyebrows with her wedding band in new photos

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 06, 2026

Zendaya appeared to be wearing a gold wedding band as she posed in promotional photos for upcoming film The Drama, amid ongoing marriage rumours with Tom Holland.

For the unversed, the 29-year-old-Euphoria actress confirmed her engagement in January last year.

The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, with their romance officially confirmed in 2021 after they were photographed together. 

She has now shared a series of pictures with her fellow co-star Robert Pattinson ahead of their movie's release on April 3. 

The Greatest Showman actress donned her huge diamond ring along with what appeared to be a separate gold band. 

Previously, Zendaya was spotted with a subtle gold band on her ring finger during an outing in Beverly Hills instead of her diamond sparkler.

It comes just days after her longtime stylist Law Roach claimed that the couple had already said 'I do' during a red carpet interview at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards over the past weekend. 

Roach had told Access Hollywood, 'The wedding has already happened. You missed it.'

When further questioned by the reporter, he added with a laugh, 'It's very true.' 

Interestingly, Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoemer, also reacted to the rumours by reposting a video with a laughing emoji on her Instagram Stories.

The clip showed celebrity stylist Law Roach claiming that Zendaya and Holland were already married.

