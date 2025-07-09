Olivia Rodrigo offers free therapy for her band and crew

Olivia Rodrigo pays for therapy of her band and crew, both on and off tour

Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer, known for her biggest hit All I Want, showed commitment to mental health. Recently her touring guitarist, Daisy Spencer, revealed that the singer has made therapy freely accessible for her band and crew, both on and off tour.

Spencer appeared on The Stageleft Podcast on June 30, where she disclosed that, “On the Guts World Tour, Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel.”

She further explained, saying, “I have never had anything like that, and that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long, and then suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilized the crap out of that.”

Afterwards, Spencer went on sharing how therapy has impacted her life, "I'm doing baby Daisy a good justice of finally getting to hear baby Daisy's story of what they were going through when I was younger and everything."

"It's been a gift for real. I feel like it is such a gift to be able to look within yourself and have someone else help you bring some stuff out of you that you might otherwise on your own not be able to get there. That's the gift that therapy has given to me, is that I am able to really flesh out some stuff from my childhood that that needed a voice,"

For those unversed, Olivia has always been vocal about the importance of therapy, moreover, her father Chris Rodrigo, is also a family therapist.