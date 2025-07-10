 
Kourtney Kardashian gushes over daughter Penelope Disick's new milestone

The Kardashians star is mom to four kids Penelope, Mason, Reign and Rocky Thirteen

July 10, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her "sweet girl" Penelope's special day.

The reality star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 9, to mark Penelope's 13th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star penned down a sweet tribute in honor of her daughter's big day.

Expressing her gratitude for her motherhood and love for the newly turned teenager, Kourtney wrote, "My daughter is 13 today," on a snap of ground cover with balloons.

"My heart is exploding with gratitude and love for her," Kourtnay gushed.

Though Kourtney didn't mention where she took her family on the celebratory trip, the place appears to be Italy.

"I am so indescribably grateful for my sweet girl," she wrote over a photo showing a scenic view of a lake and mountains covered with green. "She inspires me every day to be a better person."

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney shares her Penelope and as well as Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

"My parents spent their honeymoon here 47 years ago, so special to get to bring my daughter here," she noted over a snap taken from a boat ride.

