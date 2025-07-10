 
Geo News

'Superman' star explains why James Gunn is 'made for him'

David Corenswet reflects on his relationship with 'Superman' filmmaker James Gunn

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 10, 2025

David Corenswet raves about Superman director James Gunn
David Corenswet raves about 'Superman' director James Gunn

James Gunn has auditioned 400 actors to find the right choice for Superman. David Corenswet, who was selected, told in a recent interview that he and the filmmaker are “made for each other.”

He explained, “I think in a lot of ways, James and I are made for each other. James has this habit of, as you’re working on the scene, he’ll sit back by the monitors on the God mic and he’ll yell directions at you, which is not how directors generally work.”

“You usually do the scene, they say cut, and then they come and say very privately and quietly, ‘I loved that moment where you did this. What if we tried something else in the next one?” the actor told GQ.

The star noted, “is something that would throw lots of actors off, and understandably so.” 

But he added, “The second that happened, I went, OK, this is going to be great because I have no idea what I’m doing. I desperately need a director.”

David also shared, “I need a director who knows what they want and is willing to say it out loud without too much politeness and without beating around the bush. If I’m no good, tell me I’m no good, and then let’s work together to make me good.”

Superman will fly into cinemas on July 11.

Benny Blanco spills the beans on wedding plans with Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco spills the beans on wedding plans with Selena Gomez
Olivia Dean breaks silence on dating rumors with Harry Styles
Olivia Dean breaks silence on dating rumors with Harry Styles
Hugh Grant falls asleep behind Queen Camilla during Wimbledon
Hugh Grant falls asleep behind Queen Camilla during Wimbledon
Joe Jonas makes rare remark on Sophie Turner's co-parenting dynamic
Joe Jonas makes rare remark on Sophie Turner's co-parenting dynamic
Brad Pitt's court battle with ex Angelina Jolie intensifies with new demands
Brad Pitt's court battle with ex Angelina Jolie intensifies with new demands
AJ McLean reveals ONE Liam Payne's memory he'll never erase
AJ McLean reveals ONE Liam Payne's memory he'll never erase
Nicola Peltz's brother engaged to Quincy Jones' youngest daughter
Nicola Peltz's brother engaged to Quincy Jones' youngest daughter
'The Bear' creator's sister plays key role in show?
'The Bear' creator's sister plays key role in show?