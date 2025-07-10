'Superman' star explains why James Gunn is 'made for him'

David Corenswet raves about 'Superman' director James Gunn

James Gunn has auditioned 400 actors to find the right choice for Superman. David Corenswet, who was selected, told in a recent interview that he and the filmmaker are “made for each other.”

He explained, “I think in a lot of ways, James and I are made for each other. James has this habit of, as you’re working on the scene, he’ll sit back by the monitors on the God mic and he’ll yell directions at you, which is not how directors generally work.”

“You usually do the scene, they say cut, and then they come and say very privately and quietly, ‘I loved that moment where you did this. What if we tried something else in the next one?” the actor told GQ.

The star noted, “is something that would throw lots of actors off, and understandably so.”

But he added, “The second that happened, I went, OK, this is going to be great because I have no idea what I’m doing. I desperately need a director.”

David also shared, “I need a director who knows what they want and is willing to say it out loud without too much politeness and without beating around the bush. If I’m no good, tell me I’m no good, and then let’s work together to make me good.”

Superman will fly into cinemas on July 11.