Olivia Dean breaks silence on dating rumors with Harry Styles

Olivia Dean reacts to Harry Styles dating rumors

Olivia Dean broke the silence on her relationship status with fellow singer Harry Styles.

In a new interview with ELLE UK, the Dive hitmaker insisted that she "doesn't need to be in a relationship to survive," dismissing the rumors of dating the Perfect crooner.

'I'm very comfortable by myself and don't feel like I need to be in a relationship to survive; it should be additional as opposed to filling an absence," said Olivia.

The 26-year-old songstress further stated that she has become "protective" of herself in recent years and has set new boundaries for herself.

"I've become quite protective. It's a really beautiful skill to love openly and easily but sometimes it can get you into trouble," said Olivia.

"I don't take any s**t from people. Definitely not as much as I would have done when I was younger. I know my worth and how I deserve to be loved. I have no time for b*******t," she added.

Rumors of Olivia and Harry's dating sparked last year after they were photographed grabbing a burger together at Five Guys in London.