Olivia Dean breaks silence on dating rumors with Harry Styles

Rumors of Olivia Dean and Harry Styles' dating sparked last year after they were photographed grabbing a burger together at Five Guys in London

July 10, 2025

Olivia Dean broke the silence on her relationship status with fellow singer Harry Styles.

In a new interview with ELLE UK, the Dive hitmaker insisted that she "doesn't need to be in a relationship to survive," dismissing the rumors of dating the Perfect crooner.

'I'm very comfortable by myself and don't feel like I need to be in a relationship to survive; it should be additional as opposed to filling an absence," said Olivia.

The 26-year-old songstress further stated that she has become "protective" of herself in recent years and has set new boundaries for herself.

"I've become quite protective. It's a really beautiful skill to love openly and easily but sometimes it can get you into trouble," said Olivia.

"I don't take any s**t from people. Definitely not as much as I would have done when I was younger. I know my worth and how I deserve to be loved. I have no time for b*******t," she added.

Rumors of Olivia and Harry's dating sparked last year after they were photographed grabbing a burger together at Five Guys in London.

