Olivia Dean reveals real inspiration behind her upcoming album

Olivia Dean has finally revealed the real inspiration behind her upcoming album, titled The Art of Loving.

Speaking to ELLE UK, the 26-year-old songstress confessed that love was one of the main inspirations behind her new album.

"Love is something that can feel quite mystical. It's this thing we all crave but aren't taught how to do it properly. Why don't we have a module at school?" said Dean.

"So, the album was just me zooming into that and looking at the last two years of my life and everything I've learned until now," added the Dive hitmaker.

For those unversed, Dean's new alum is set to be released on September 26th.

In the same interview, the songstress also dismissed the rumors of dating Harry Styles.

"I'm very comfortable by myself and don't feel like I need to be in a relationship to survive; it should be additional as opposed to filling an absence," said Dean.

Speculations about Dean and Styles' dating emerged in August 2023, after the two were spotted grabbing a burger together in London.