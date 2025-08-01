Victoria Beckham deeply hurt amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's baby plans: Source

Photo: Victoria Beckham hurt as Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz plan baby without her blessing: Source

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reportedly want to focus on their brood after cutting ties with the Beckham clan.

Since tying the knot in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in April 2022, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have made no secret of their desire to start a family.

Shortly after their wedding, the 25-year-old aspiring chef, openly shared his hopes of becoming a young dad, much like his father David Beckham.

“Obviously it’s my wife’s body, but I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around,” he said at the time. “That’s something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23, and I’m 23 now. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad.”

Now as per a new report of Closer Magazine, a source have revealed that behind the couple’s glamorous social media life and fashion-forward red carpet appearances, there's a more emotional journey underway.

“They’ve wanted a baby for a while,” a tipster tattled.

However, these plans have fueled the legendary fashion designer's anxieties as the source added, “Victoria wants nothing more than to be involved when they do have a baby – to help, to support them, to be part of it."

"Brooklyn is her first-born. They were so close for years – he was always her baby boy. But things have changed since he married Nicola. She’s terrified that if a baby does come along, she’ll be the last to know – or, worse, completely cut out,” the insider shared.

In conclusion, the source remarked, "Nicola’s very protective of Brooklyn, but it can become borderline controlling," adding, "She’s got her own family, her own world, and she’s very much the centre of that. Victoria sometimes feels like an outsider – and it really hurts."