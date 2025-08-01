Jamie Lee Curtis spills on her reunion with Lindsay Lohan in 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan gets honest about working with Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed how she felt working with Lindsay Lohan on Freakier Friday.

Catching up with the BBC at the London premiere of her forthcoming film Freakier Friday, which is a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday, the 66-year-old American actress and film producer confessed she did not feel it was a reunion working with Lohan, as they have “always been united.”

Curtis, who is reprising her role of Tess Coleman, the mother of Lohan' Anna Coleman in the upcoming film, said, "I take my job seriously and when I'm the mother or elder to a young actor, I take great responsibility to make sure they can always count on my friendship and love.”

The Academy Award-winning actress went on to reflect on her relationship with the 39-year-old American actress, singer, and mother to 2-year-old boy Luai.

"We've been united all the way from her teens to her twenties and just recently she brought her baby to meet me in LA,” she shared.

Moving forward, Curtis talked about the film’s themes, which are sympathy and understanding.

“Understanding is in short supply right now in the world and this film shows that if you can experience each other's life, then maybe you will find some common ground with each other,” The Last Showgirl star highlighted.

The film also explored the theme of loss as it "creates empathy, as that's a universal feeling,” Jamie Lee Curtis stated.

It is significant to mention that the release date of Freakier Friday is August 8, 2025.