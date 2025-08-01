Yungblud celebrates selling new tour dates ‘in one minute'

Yungblud celebrates sold out 'Idols' tour

Yungblud just celebrated a rather remarkable achievement!

The Zombie hitmaker, who released his latest album, Idols, on June 20, is now set to hit the road in support of his musical project.

In recent updates seen on his official social media, Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison, has been adding new dates to his highly popular tour.

The latest update on the breakdown. rocker’s Instagram Story shows him introducing another string of new dates to his North American leg.

Writing the message, “Additional shows added due to demand on sale, see you there,” the shows were scheduled for September 3, 13, 22 and 23, in the cities of Danville, Windsor, Gloucester and Niagara Falls respectively.

Receiving an incredibly overwhelming response from his fanbase, Yungblud announced in his next update that the added dates had sold out “in one minute.”

“WILD,” the Hello, Heaven Hello singer exclaimed upon the remarkable achievement.

“Thank you so much,” he further wrote, adding, “If you didn’t get the tickets, massive announcement for America coming soon.”

This update comes after he uploaded yet another tribute to his “hero” Ozzy Osbourne, the front man of Black Sabbath and the pioneer of heavy metal music, who passed away on July 22.

Posting a picture of the cross necklace the War Pigs hitmaker gave Yungblud as a token of his appreciation, he captioned the snap, “goodnight oz your light will forever shine. I love you.”

It is pertinent to mention that Yungblud is set to kick off the North American leg of his Idols The World Tour on August 23.