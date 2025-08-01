Revealed: What made Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson fall in love on 'Naked Gun' set

Inside Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's budding romance

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson fell in love while filming Naked Gun.

Now, insiders are revealing what made Pamela and Liam fall for each other while making the film.

"Pam and Liam really enjoy each other’s company. They’re taking things slow and it’s actually very grounded," a source told People.

"The relationship blossomed out of a mutual appreciation for the simpler things in life. They’ve bonded over their shared love of nature, classic films, and a slower pace. Neither of them are chasing the spotlight, and they value their privacy at this point in their life," explained the mole.

The Baywatch star, 58, finds it "refreshing" that the Taken star sees her for who she is. This comes at a time when The Last Showgirl star has been embracing a natural, no makeup look.

"[Liam] sees her for who she is, and that’s been refreshing for her," the mole told the outlet.

The former Playboy model’s no makeup look made headlines in 2023 when she attended major award shows and fashion shows in her natural appearance.

"I know I wasn’t making strides toward world peace, but I was making a statement," Anderson told Vogue at the time. "I just thought, ‘I’m doing this for all the girls out there.'"

"It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other," the mole revealed.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson's Naked Gun is now in theaters.