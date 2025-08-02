Pamela Anderson unveils secret behind wooing Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson reveals how she got Liam Neeson to love her

Pamela Anderson just revealed how she made her now-boyfriend, Liam Neeson, fall in love with her.

The Playboy veteran impressed him by bringing homemade sourdough bread and muffins to The Naked Gun set.

Anderson is an iconic actress but is also an accomplished chef with a cookbook to her name, titled, I Love You: Recipes From The Heart, which was nominated for a 2025 James Beard Award.

The Baywatch star and Neeson worked for the first time together on the action comedy and even though Anderson was initially nervous, the two formed a close bond with each other.

During a SiriusXM Town Hall event in New York City, the actress said: '[I was] nervous to meet [Liam], of course and you're always nervous the first day on the set...”

“I brought sourdough bread to Liam and cookies and muffins and kept me busy. Kept me outta trouble... It's a very special [muffin] recipe. It's very good for you. Let's just say that,” she added.

Neeson stated that Anderson’s sourdough was “phenomenal” and the muffins featured “a lot of bran.”

He said: “Well, you know, we had never met before and I remember thinking: ‘Wow, she is gorgeous’ but she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her.”

“I don't want to blow her head up, but it was like I just felt an ease with her, you know, and we discovered a silliness with each other, which was terrific, you know?” Liam Neeson further mentioned.