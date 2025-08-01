Chappell Roan release long-awaited single ‘The Subway'

Chappell Roan launches popular track ‘The Subway’

Chappell Roan finally gave her fans the highly-anticipated track, The Subway.

The singer has previously performed the song live and its fan-recorded clips instantly went viral on social media.

This comes after earlier this week teasers were placed around New York, letting fans know that something was on the way.

One of the post-chorus lines of the song goes: “Yeah, I’m still counting down all of the days ‘til you’re just another girl on the subway.”

The Subway is produced and co-written alongside Daniel Nigro, revolving around the themes of missed opportunities and collapsing connections.

Previously, Roan was seen filming its music video in New York where the Pink Pony Club hitmaker was spotted in a balcony, wearing a bra and skirt, seemingly made out of hair as her Rapunzel-like ginger locks draped down a New York Stairwell to the streets below.

Some fans even revealed via social media that The Subway was playing in the background, leading many to believe at that time that its music video was under works.

The Subway is Chappell Roan’s unreleased track which she performed during The Midwest Princess Tour in 2023.

On its release it has become the 27-year-old artist’s first single since The Giver, which was launched in March 2025.