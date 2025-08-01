Julia Roberts insisted Richard Gere to do 'Pretty Woman'

Photo: Richard Gere explains why he accepted 'Pretty Woman' gig after initial hesitation

Rumors about the development of a sequel of 1990's classic Pretty Woman have been in air for a while.

While a latest report of Us Weekly claimed that there is no sequel in development, the movie's male lead Richard Gere previously reflected on his initial hesitation toward the original film.

As per a resurfaced report, on a December 2024 episode of the Awards Chatter podcast, the actor admitted, “Initially, I didn’t understand it. There was no character. So I read this thing and I said, ‘It’s not for me. To me, it’s a suit that’s there in the movie.’”

Nonetheless, he admitted that his mind changed after meeting with Marshall, who passed away in 2016.

“We start talking about the script and I said, ‘Look, I just don’t see a character,’” Gere recalled and noted, “And [Garry] said together we would ‘find’ the actor in Edward.”

The pivotal moment came when Richard Gere sat down with Julia Roberts, who had already signed on to play Vivian.

“I said, ‘She’s adorable. She’s great,’” he recalled.

In conclusion, he remarked, “And while I’m talking to [Garry], she takes a Post-It off of my desk and she writes something on it. Then she moves it across the table to me and it says, ‘Please say yes.’ So how could you say no to that?”