'Emily in Paris': Real reason Camille Razat left and whether actress will return

'Emily in Paris' casting director reveals if Camille Razat will return

Emily in Paris casting director has shared insight into Camille Razat‘s shocking exit from the show, and whether the actress could return.

Razat, who plays an eponymous character in the hit Netflix show, announced her exit from the show in April.

"She wanted to take a little break," Juliette Ménager told Variety in a new interview. "But she could maybe come back."

"As [creator] Darren [Star] told me — from his experience on long-running shows like Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place or Sex and the City — the cast becomes a family, and it’s like with your family, sometimes you need a little breather and then you come back," Ménager explained.

Razat was one of the original cast members pf the show and began her run as chef Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) love interest. The series follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she gets a job in Paris and begins anew in a city where she knows no one.

Emily and Camille become friends before the former meets and falls for Gabriel. Camille’s character kept the show’s two lovebirds apart for a long time as she tells Gabirelt hat she’s expecting his baby.

In the finale of season four, Camille finally tells Gabriel that the pregnancy was fake, freeing him to chase Emily, who has already left for Rome.

"After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," Razat told TVLine when she announced her exit from Emily In Paris. “It has been a truly wonderful experience — one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I’m deeply grateful to Darren Star and the entire team at Netflix and Paramount for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily in Paris world.”