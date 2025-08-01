‘K-Pop Demon Hunters' achieve historic music milestone

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ song reaches number one on single chart

K-Pop Demon Hunters’ song, Golden, has reached number one in the singles chart.

The song, by the fictional K-pop girl group, HUNTR/X, is not the first K-pop track in 13 years to achieve this.

In the albums chart, Merseyside band The K’s have achieved their first number one album with Pretty On The Internet.

Additionally, the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack is also spending its sixth consecutive week at the top of the Official Compilations Chart.

This is the first time a K-pop artist has bagged the top spot on the Official Singles Chart since 2012, when PSY’s Gangnam Style became UK’s first-ever K-pop number one.

Two more tracks from the Netflix special make the top 20, Your Idol, by the fictional demon K-pop boy group, the Saja Boys, jumped four places to reach number 10, while Soda Pop, also by the Saja Boys climbed up from 11 to sixth.

It is also pertinent to mention, Justin Bieber’s recently released song, Daisies, came down from the top to number 2 while Dior by producer MK, featuring singer-songwriter Chrystal, is a number three and US singer Sabrina Carpenter is in fifth place with her chart-topper Manchild.

The shocking demise of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne on July 22 led his band Black Sabbath’s catalogue to new-found popularity.

Black Sabbath’s Paranoid is on number 20, Iron Man is at number 48 in the singles chart while Osbourne’s popular Crazy Train reached number 25.