Kim Zolciak finally reveals her secretive cosmetic procedures

Kim Zolciak gets candid about her plastic surgery journey

Kim Zolciak has finally revealed which cosmetic procedures she's had done.

The 47-year-old TV personality got candid about her plastic surgery journey during her latest appearance on Michelle Visage's show.

"I’m here because I’m going through a divorce and I’ve had some weight loss and I am a small-framed person," said Kim, who is in the midst of a breakup from Kroy Biermann.

"And, so, the 10 pounds has definitely created some loose skin and I did some contouring. It was supposed to go under the skin and tighten it up and it did the opposite," she continued.

"I’ve done my b**bs a few times and then I had a tummy tuck," admitted The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum. "I did have filler in my lips. I do Botox all the time."

The TV star added that she also underwent Ultherapy, a non-surgical skin-tightening treatment.

"I sacrificed my body for six incredible humans, so I did a mommy makeover," said Kim. "Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you need to let yourself go."

For those unversed, the Love Me First singer is a proud mother to six children - Brielle, 27, Ariana, 23, Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11.