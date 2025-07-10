 
Geo News

Kim Zolciak finally reveals her secretive cosmetic procedures

Kim Zolciak reveals the exact cosmetic procedures she's had done

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 10, 2025

Kim Zolciak gets candid about her plastic surgery journey
Kim Zolciak gets candid about her plastic surgery journey

Kim Zolciak has finally revealed which cosmetic procedures she's had done.

The 47-year-old TV personality got candid about her plastic surgery journey during her latest appearance on Michelle Visage's show.

"I’m here because I’m going through a divorce and I’ve had some weight loss and I am a small-framed person," said Kim, who is in the midst of a breakup from Kroy Biermann.

"And, so, the 10 pounds has definitely created some loose skin and I did some contouring. It was supposed to go under the skin and tighten it up and it did the opposite," she continued.

"I’ve done my b**bs a few times and then I had a tummy tuck,"  admitted The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.  "I did have filler in my lips. I do Botox all the time."

The TV star added that she also underwent Ultherapy, a non-surgical skin-tightening treatment.

"I sacrificed my body for six incredible humans, so I did a mommy makeover," said Kim. "Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you need to let yourself go."

For those unversed,  the Love Me First  singer is a proud mother to six children - Brielle, 27, Ariana, 23, Kroy Jr., 13, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, 11.

Olivia Dean breaks silence on dating rumors with Harry Styles
Olivia Dean breaks silence on dating rumors with Harry Styles
Hugh Grant falls asleep behind Queen Camilla during Wimbledon
Hugh Grant falls asleep behind Queen Camilla during Wimbledon
Joe Jonas makes rare remark on Sophie Turner's co-parenting dynamic
Joe Jonas makes rare remark on Sophie Turner's co-parenting dynamic
Brad Pitt's court battle with ex Angelina Jolie intensifies with new demands
Brad Pitt's court battle with ex Angelina Jolie intensifies with new demands
AJ McLean reveals ONE Liam Payne's memory he'll never erase
AJ McLean reveals ONE Liam Payne's memory he'll never erase
Nicola Peltz's brother engaged to Quincy Jones' youngest daughter
Nicola Peltz's brother engaged to Quincy Jones' youngest daughter
'The Bear' creator's sister plays key role in show?
'The Bear' creator's sister plays key role in show?
'Superman' star explains why James Gunn is 'made for him'
'Superman' star explains why James Gunn is 'made for him'