Stylist gets up close and personal about Harper Beckham's fashion choices

Harper Beckham defining her own style and fashion

Harper Beckham, the youngest child of the UK’s iconic couple David and Victoria Beckham, has always been a fashion icon in her own way.

Oriona Robb, a celebrity fashion stylist described Harper’s fashion sense as, “effortlessly polished with a youthful charm.”

She added, “She embraced clean lines, soft colour palettes and timeless details from a young age”.

It was in a recent conversation with HELLO! that Robb shared her perspective on Harper’s fashion. According to her, "as a mother-of-three with one daughter the same age as Harper, I really relate to how important it is for a child to look and feel like a child, while still allowing their personality to shine through. Harper's style achieves that balance beautifully; she's always age-appropriate, yet consistently chic."

Robb further suggested that "Harper's wardrobe embodies all three neutral tones, classic shapes, and thoughtfully chosen pieces that can be mixed and matched seamlessly."

"It's not about having fewer clothes, but having the right clothes. As a mum and image consultant, I always tell clients: a capsule wardrobe should reflect your lifestyle and personality, not just what's trendy. The Beckhams clearly understand how to make practical style inspirational."

Another top stylist, Susie Hasler, who runs her personal styling service, shared her views, "Harper has adopted a very simplistic style with her own twist. She favours softer tones that are similar to her mum's neutral colour palette. Like Victoria, Harper also doesn't over-accessorise."

For those unversed, Harper’s mom, the ever-so-stylish Victoria Beckham, is considered one of Britain's great fashion icons. And from a very young age, it is clear that the 14-year-old is following her mother style-wise.