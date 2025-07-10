Glen Powell recalls filming 'cool stunt' for 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell’s mom worried over his stunt in 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell has shared "a great underdog story" about his upcoming film, The Running Man.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly discussed his experience of filming a stunt and also his mom’s concerns related to that stunt for the reboot of 1987 movie.

Revealing what fans can expect from his character, the Hollywood actor said, “I’m getting to do some really cool stuff. That really worries my mom.”

Sharing the challenges he faced during filming, Powell continued, “‘Man, I’m gonna get my a** kicked for two hours in this movie.’ You have a guy that’s basically on the run, at the highest stakes game show of all time, where the survival rate is zero, and he’s trying to beat the odds.”

The story of the movie revolves around a man, Ben Richards, who enters into a deadly game show named The Running Man to earn money for his daughter’s treatment.

Previously, the Top Gun: Maverick actor told the outlet that the original movie’s star sent blessings to them for the reboot.

"[His son] Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine, and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn't seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria,” he told the outlet.

"Arnold gave us his full blessing and we get to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I'm very excited to see him," Glen Powell added before exiting the chat.

Powell plays the lead role of Ben Richards in the remake of 1987’s original movie, alongside Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Colman Domingo and Jayme Lawson.

The Running Man is set to be released on November 07, 2025.