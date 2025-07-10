David Corenswet debuts new handsome look in latest outing

David Corenswet looks handsome in new outing

Superman is a day away from release, and its star, David Corenswet, is already turning on the heat as he recently stepped out in New York.



Photos on social media show the 32-year-old looking dapper in a white tank and sunglasses, topping it off with a light blue sweater over his shoulder.

In other news, David has gushed about his director James Gunn, saying we are "made for each other."

“I think in a lot of ways, James and I are made for each other. James has this habit of, as you’re working on the scene, he’ll sit back by the monitors on the God mic and he’ll yell directions at you, which is not how directors generally work," the actor said in an interview with GQ.

He continued, "You usually do the scene, they say cut, and then they come and say very privately and quietly, ‘I loved that moment where you did this. What if we tried something else in the next one?”

The star noted, “is something that would throw lots of actors off, and understandably so.”

But he added, “The second that happened, I went, OK, this is going to be great because I have no idea what I’m doing. I desperately need a director.”

David also shared, “I need a director who knows what they want and is willing to say it out loud without too much politeness and without beating around the bush. If I’m no good, tell me I’m no good, and then let’s work together to make me good.”

Superman will fly into cinemas on July 11.