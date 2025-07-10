Big Sean breaks silence on abs implanted rumor

Big Sean makes a shocking confession about his physique

Big Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, has just now addressed a viral rumor that he had abs implanted.

On July 7, a fitness influencer, Blake Sanburg, posted a video that contains several shirtless pictures of the 37-year-old singer on his Instagram account, and wrote a caption alongside it, “Are big Sean’s abs real?”

In the viral clip, the influencer was claiming that the American rapper has undergone a surgery to enhance his fitness.

The Mercy singer has "extremely defined abs that appeare to be sitting on top of a bubble gut," Sanburg told his followers.

Following this, Big Sean went to the comment section and reply directly by writing, “Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol. I got love for the fake a community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me.”

“I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im outta shape lol. But i can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this shit is getting way outta hand,” the singer concluded his comment.

Later, while denying the rumor, Big Sean also wrote two more comments, “So just to be clear,” and "No nothing" he said.

In a follow up video in which the fitness trainer revealed that he received a message from the singer in DMs where he explained how his physique changed.

“I commented on your video, this s--- is funny cause thats the way i was made. i just gained Dad weight n had to crack down on working out as i got older bro,” the Big Sean wrote, as per the screenshot shared.

“So my body has gone thru a lot lol. No surgery though. Cant believe I have to explain myself,” he added before exiting the chat.

For those unversed, Big Sean and his partner Jhené Aiko welcomed his son Noah in November 2022.