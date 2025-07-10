Jennifer Lopez shaking with fear as Ben Affleck inches closer to the mic: Source

Jennifer Lopez spirals as Ben Affleck holds all the cards

Jennifer Lopez is said to be “cowering in terror” as whispers grow that her ex-husband Ben Affleck is gearing up to launch a tell-all podcast.

According to Radar Online, the 55-year-old American singer and songwriter is scared that her ex-husband Affleck might share “dirty details” of their relationship on his new podcast.

A source told the outlet that the 52-year-old American actor and filmmaker is being offered a hefty amount to start a podcast with his close friend Matt Damon and this is a “nightmare scenario” for Lopez because she wants to keep some “dirty details” about their relationship private.

Notably, The Accountant star wants to open up about the ups and downs of his love life but the podcast idea is also presented as a way to grow their company, Artists Equity.

The insider said, "They would own the format. It'd be a cheap way to crank up cash flow and create a direct line to their fans like never before.”

"Everybody who knows Matt and Ben knows they have a pretty incredible story to tell, and they can convert their relationship and bond with their wives into content,” they added.

However, the On the Floor crooner “would freak out if Ben went wild on the podcast. They lived together twice, broke up twice – they've seen the best and worst of each other – and if Ben is just sitting there shooting the breeze and getting loose with Matt, then J.Lo knows anything could spill out."

The source noted that Lopez’s biggest fear is that Affleck might turn the narrative of their separation in his favour.

"He's had such a hard time in the press and there's a side of him people don't get – and that includes J.Lo. Even now, there are people who believe she was too good for him, or he wasn't good enough," the insider stated.

"She doesn't want to be painted as a control freak who kept tabs on him or the one who pushed him back with her, and it would be the ultimate betrayal from her perspective if he shared too much. He has to be considering it, but scared of it at the same time as she sweats over how it will play out,” the source said.