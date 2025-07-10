Justin Bieber exploited by 'industry people' during teen fame?

Justin Bieber 'used' to make money for 'industry people' as teen star

Justin Bieber has sparked concerns about his behaviour lately.

As the Baby singer has been sharing cryptic rants on social media, insiders have revealed that those close to him are concerned about his behaviour.

An insider told RadarOnline, “Everyone in Justin's world is deeply concerned about his behavior. It's as unpredictable and worrisome as it's ever been.”

"It seems inevitable he’ll need to seek help and do so fast. The path he's currently on is toxic and totally untenable,” the source added.

Notably, the sources revealed that Justin, who rose to fame at the age of 15, is worn out by the pressure of fame.

They also revealed that the teen idol was “used” by people in Hollywood to make money.

The tipster stated, “He's been performing since he was a kid and used as a vehicle to make money for people in the industry, which has taken a mounting toll on him for years now.”

However, those close to the singer are not ready to give up just yet. Justin Bieber, married to Hailey Bieber, is also a father of son Jack Blues Bieber.

The insider revealed that despite Justin’s concerning behaviour, he “has a lot of people in his world who care about him deeply.”

“And they will be there no matter what,” the source said.