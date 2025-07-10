 
K-pop icon Taeil charged guilty of rape

Taeil, former member of K-pop band NCT, was sentenced to prison

July 10, 2025

K-pop star Taeil receives jail sentence for rape

K-pop star, Taeil, who was a former member of the band, NCT, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for rape.

The 31-year-old, along with two other accomplices, named as Lee and Hong, admitted in June that they took turns in assaulting their victim, who was a Chinese tourist, as per BBC.

A district judge in Seoul, South Korea, described the crime as “extremely grave” but still decided to hand them just half of the seven-year sentence despite requests from the prosecutors.

Noting that all three of them were first time offenders, the court was rather lenient in their sentence and were ordered to complete 40 hours of a treatment programme designed for perpetrators of sexual violence.

The court was informed that Taeil and the two offenders met their victim at a bar in the Itaewon district in Seoul.

She became "heavily intoxicated" after drinking with them and then got into a taxi to Lee's house, where the altercation took place.

Taeil, whose real name is Moon Tae-il, left NCT in August last year when allegations against him were made though the details of the incident were not made public back then.

