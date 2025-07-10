Katie Price's ex Peter Andre furious after her latest move

Peter Andre thinks Katie Price 'should feel ashamed' after 'birthday blunder'

Peter Andre, ex-husband of Katie Price, is furious over her latest move.

Last week, Katie, who shares two children Junior and Princess with Andre, posted a 18th birthday post for her daughter. However, she deleted the tribute after getting the date wrong, as reported by Closer Magazine.

As per insider, “Peter felt it was so humiliating that she’d obviously completely forgotten the actual date.”

“This was supposed to be a huge milestone for their daughter, and instead it turned into another headline for all the wrong reasons,” they added. “He thinks Katie should feel ashamed for such a blunder.”

On 29 June, 2025, the correct date of birth of Princess, Katie posted a birthday tribute for Princess again, writing, “Happy birthday to the most amazing daughter.”

“Now you’re 18 so much more adventures we can do. I love you baby girl always and forever,” she added.

Notably, Peter also posted a heartfelt note for his daughter, stating, “Happy 18th Birthday beautiful. I love you so much. Not enough words. So much love. My little girl is no longer a little girl. Keep being you. Kind, funny, sensitive, considerate and a bit bonkers… oh, and a diva. But a diva full of heart.”

Notably, he also added a stark warning, “Be careful in this crazy world. I’m always here.”

Katie Price and Peter Andre tied the knot in 2005 after meeting at the reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! a year earlier. The former couple divorced in 2009.