Tom Cruise wants truce with ex Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban?

Tom Cruise set to take surprising step

Tom Cruise is reportedly gearing up for secret “peace talks” with ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban.

According to Radar Online, the 63-year-old American actor and film producer has agreed to meet his ex-wife Kidman and their two adopted children, Isabella (Bella) Cruise and Connor Cruise.

The source told the same outlet that Cruise also wants to clear the air with the 58-year-old Australian-American actress and film producer’s husband, country singer Urban.

The insider claimed, "Tom used to be incredibly dismissive of Keith. He saw him as some hillbilly crooner who wasn't good enough for Nicole and couldn't believe she'd ended up with a guy like that. But over the years, Tom's perspective has shifted.”

Per the insider, Cruise has “come to respect” the Let It All crooner, saying the former boozer and recovering drug addict has been a “steady, loving partner” after cleaning up “his act.”

Notably, the adopted kids of the Mission Impossible star and the Babygirl actress have also "spoken very highly" of Urban, which has "helped to soften Tom."

The source quipped, "No doubt it helps that Tom's madly in love with Ana de Armas. That's shifted his perspective on everything in life because he's just so darn happy."

Cruise is "seeing things through a much different lens" after falling in love with the 37-year-old Cuban-Spanish actress.

"He's now able to admit that he hasn't always handled things the right way when it comes to Nicole – or Keith. But Tom's ready to lay it to rest. He's told friends he doesn't want to be the kind of guy who holds grudges forever,” the source stated.