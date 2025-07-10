James Gunn gushes over his love for 'Godzilla Minus One'

Director James Gunn applauds Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One

James Gunn, while promoting his movie Superman, got engaged in a candid discussion with Takashi Yamazaki, the director of Godzilla Minus One.

Gunn praised the film, saying, "I'm a big fan of Godzilla Minus One. It's just such a beautiful film. I think seeing movie makers who are able to make spectacle films like that, that are true to the nature of what a Godzilla film is... It's not making fun of Godzilla movies; it totally loves them, and it also has the human element that is about people and human beings, first and foremost, and their plight.”

He continued, “It's one of my favourite movies of the past few years, so thank you. I think that Godzilla Minus One is just so beautiful, though. It's so many things. I really think it's a revolutionary film."

For those unversed, the movie was a huge success, earning $113.67 million while receiving both colour and black-and-white releases, as per RadarOnline.

The movie blends emotional human drama with scenes huge monster destruction. The story revolves around former kamikaze pilot in post-WWII Japan. He faces the terrifying threat of a mutated Godzilla. As the monster damages recovering nation, Koichi joins a civilian effort to stop it, seeking help for his past.