Benny Blanco reveals why wedding bells aren't ringing with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco opens up about delay in marriage with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has finally opened up about why he and Selena Gomez have not started planning their wedding yet.

The 37-year-old American record producer and songwriter showed up on the Thursday, July 10 episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane, where he talked about his relationship with Gomez and revealed that they have not yet begun their wedding plannings.

When Blanco was asked if they had started their preparations for the big day, Blanco replied, “Not yet, that’s why we both need to chill.”

Articulating his thoughts, Blanco explained, “We’ve both been working so much. We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that.”

He added, “Then she left to film her show Only Murders [in the Building] and then I met her then we hung out for a week and then right after that it’s promo and then I’m writing another book so then I had to write a book and then she came back for one day here and I and then it was my birthday and you know.”

The producer of I Can’t Get Enough song noted that the they both have been “working on so many things that we hadn’t even had time to get into it but we’re so excited.”

“I think this summer we’re going to sit down and be like, ‘Okay, what are we doing.’ Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much. I’ve realized I haven't really had much time off in a while and I’m about to just, I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff,” Blanco stated.