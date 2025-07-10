Ben Affleck ready to embrace dark side post Jennifer Lopez split: Report

Photo: Ben Affleck shows his true colours post Jennifer Lopez split: Report

Ben Affleck has reportedly given in to his dark side.

As fans will be aware, the acting sensation has earned a "problematic" title in the industry after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from him in August 2024.

It is noteworthy that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had given their love a second chance when they tied the knot in July 2022.

Previously, the former pair, who was once known as "Bennifer" in the industry, had called off their wedding in 2003 and eventually split in 2004.

Following their breakup, Ben Affleck fell in love with Jennifer Garner and got married in 2005 only to file for divorce in 2015.

Now, after parting ways with Jennifer Lopez, Ben has been reported to be making a move on Jennifer Garner once again, which is not welcomed by her new partner, John Miller.

Even though there have been claims that Jennifer Garner considers Ben as her "brother" now, Ben's efforts to win her back have not gone unnoticed by John, who has "banned" him from their much-anticipated wedding.

Beside this, Ben Affleck has not even let go of Jennifer Lopez completely and has been planning to shift the narrative in his favour, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

A source even mentioned that the songbird is anxious that he will reveal "dirty secrets" about their time together because she is unable to recognize the person Ben has become.

A spy even confirmed these fears by sharing, "He's had such a hard time in the press and there's a side of him people don't get – and that includes J.Lo. Even now."

They remarked in conclusion, "There are people who believe she was too good for him, or he wasn't good enough."