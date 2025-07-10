Hailey Bieber 'worried' Justin will 'walk away' from their marriage?

Hailey Bieber tired of making 'excuses' for Justin

Justin Bieber’s concerning behaviour has left wife Hailey overwhelmed.

Insiders told RadarOnline that those around the singer have been in panic over his concerning behaviour, including cryptic posts on social media and altercation with paparazzi.

Hailey, who also shares a son Jack Blues Bieber with Justin, previously told Harper’s Bazaar that their marriage “takes a lot of work.”

Now, an insider said, “She's in the middle of this huge business deal and trying to take care of baby Jack.”

“All she wants right now is a calm and peaceful life,” they added.

As per the source the Rhodes founder is tired of making “excuses” for her husband’s behaviour, she encourages him to seek some help.

“Hailey's strong, but she's finding it hard to keep making excuses for Justin,” source stated, adding that Hailey is worried the Baby singer will “walk away” from their marriage.

“The way he's turning on people who stand up to him has Hailey worried he'll do the same to her and walk away from their marriage,” the source noted. “Some of Justin's lifestyle choices – like smoking copious amounts of weed – are making it impossible for him to process advice clearly.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey tied the knot in 2018 and they welcomed their first child together Jack Blues Bieber in 2024.