Kylie Kelce finally shares which Kelce kid is family's true tornado

Kylie Kelce opens up about her most out-of-control child

Kylie Kelce recently got candid and opened up about which of her daughters is the most “feral.”

On the Thursday, July 10th episode of her Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the 33-year-old American podcaster talked about her four daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 3 months, whom she shares with husband Jason Kelce, the erstwhile American professional footballer.

Referring to her second-born child, Kylie said, “My most feral child, for a very long time, thought for sure it was Elliotte. No one was going to rival her. She was going to take home the title no matter who came along, because she achieved the utmost level of feral. And then Bennett turned 2.”

The mother of four went on to call her third daughter, Bennett, “tactical and feral” and admit that the combination is “more threatening and concerning.”

“It's more threatening and concerning. She is the child who is licking surfaces. It's gross is what it is. And, also, she's constantly scheming, so that's kind of concerning. She will purposely do things when you've turned around, which seems f****** up,” Kylie Kelce remarked.