'The Toxic' director details 'special effects' used in reboot

'The Toxic' director recalls exciting experience of reboot

The Toxic director, Macon Blair, has opened up about the special effect that he used in filming of the reboot.

In an interview with SFX magazine, the Hollywood director candidly discussed the fun experience he had while directing the movie.

Sharing his approach for the movie, he said, "We wanted it to play in a cartoonish way where even if it's gross, it's meant to be fun. It's never meant to be mean-spirited or cruel or gory in a way that makes you feel repulsed.”

"It's meant to be gory in a way that makes you go, 'Hell yeah!' and have fun with it. It was hugely inspiring. We were just starting to figure out how to make our own movies in our backyard, and it was something of a template for that," Blair explained.

Peter Dinklage stars for the lead role in the superhero movie alongside Jacob Tremblay, Julia Davis, Elijah Wood, Taylour Paige, and Jonny Coyne.

Dishing on exciting details about the movie, the American filmmaker told the outlet, "What we were most excited about was the special effects, the blood and stuff."

"Getting to do it like this, where exploding heads are part of the movie's texture, really felt like a return to those old days and getting through the same sorts of science projects. Except now with very skilled technicians and craftspeople," Macon Blair concluded.

The Toxic reboot is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2025.