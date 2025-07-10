Kylie Jenner's insane beauty bill revealed

Kylie Jenner spends fortune to stay flawless

Kylie Jenner reportedly spends a fortune to create and maintain her sleek look.

Insiders told RadarOnline that the reality TV star has spent “over half a million on her face alone.”

“Between her nose, lips, cheeks, chin, jawline sculpting, and endless laser treatments, the bills are astronomical,” the source added.

Notably, Kylie had up to six fat-sucking treatments with each costing “as much as $100,000.”

“Between the fat transfers, the sculpting and the maintenance, that's easily run her a minimum of $500,000. Even her abs aren't natural,” the source revealed.

They also added, “She's also done abdominal etching, skin tightening and CoolSculpting, not to mention probably even more from her armpits to her fingernails.”

“Her arms, her thighs, even her hands – there's not one inch of her that hasn't been worked on.”

Moreover, Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics insured “her whole life is a luxury brand, and work like hers is insured head to toe for a billion dollars.”

“It's a full-time job having to constantly present this image of perfection,” the source noted.

They stated, “And when she has to be tight, she removes it all with leg recovery IVs, organic facials and injectable vitamins.”

Additionally, The Kardashians star, who considers glam bills as business expenses, reportedly has her own trainer, nutritionist, chef and training assistant.

“She doesn't mind shelling out whatever it takes. People can say what they want about her – she's built an empire her way and she has no plans to change,” the insider noted.