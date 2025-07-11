Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott makes major announcement

Travis Scott finally drops release date for 'Jackboys 2'

Travis Kelce, ex-partner of Kylie Jenner, has finally revealed the release date of his next album.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the rapper confirmed the release date of Jackboys 2, the sequel to his 2019 Cactus Jack compilation album.

Sharing the artwork of the album, Scott revealed that Jackboys 2 is coming out on Saturday, July 13, 2025 with seventeen tracks.

In the caption, Scott revealed, “JB2 OUT EVERY WHERE 7 13 SPEAKERS AND SCREAMS AT MAX VOLUME RADIO HOST @bunb.”

Fans and followers expressed their excitement in the comments section with one writing, “17 tracks we are so ready.”

“we prayed for times like this,” another added..

The third comment read, “Omg 17 again is crazy.”

It is worth mentioning that Scott, who shares two kids with Kylie Jenner, kicked off Jackboys 2 era earlier this week with the release of 2000 Excursion.

2000 Excursion was released alongside a music video showcasing him with Cactus Jack labelmates Don Toliver and Sheck Wes.

Notably, the upcoming album is expected to feature collaborations with several rappers, such as GloRilla, Vybez Kartel, 21 Savage, Tyla, and others.