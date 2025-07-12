Kelly Osbourne clarifies father Ozzy Osbourne is ‘not dying'

Kelly Osbourne talks about Ozzy Osbourne’s euthanasia ‘plan’

Kelly Osbourne just gave a shut up call to the haters.

Revealing the truth behind the “suicide pact” that her parents, Ozzy and Sharon made years before, she slammed reports that her father is “dying.”

The 40-year-old TV personality, who got engaged to her longtime partner Sid Wilson, this month, took to her official Instagram account and posted a clip on her Stories.

Kelly expressed, “I don't know what side of the bed I woke up on today, but I woke up on a f**king I'm gonna f**k you up and fight you day.”

“Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact. That was bulls*** my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad's not dying. Stop!” she insisted, referring to the rather viral conversation Sharon had on her family podcast, saying euthanasia was “still a plan.”

Also addressing an AI generated video where Ozzy can be seen saying that he is “dying,” Kelly stated, “So, there's this video going around on social media and it's supposed to be of my dad and it's AI.”

She continued, “And it has a voice like my dad's David Attenborough or something and it starts out saying, ‘I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die.’”

“What the f*** is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this? He's not dying!” Kelly explained.

“Yes, he has Parkinson's. And yes his mobility is completely different that it used to be but he's not f**king dying. What is wrong with you?” she further mentioned.

This comes after Ozzy Osbourne joined his band, Black Sabbath, to perform a final live farewell show at the Back To The Beginning concert on July 5, mid his battle with Parkinson’s, which he was diagnosed with since 2003.