Conner Smith issues statement following fatal accident

Conner Smith speaks on for first time about fatal accident

Conner Smith has just now broken his silence about his involvement in a tragic vehicle accident.

The American singer accidentally struck and killed a 77-year-old woman, Dorothy Dot Dobbins, with his truck in Nashville on June 8 when she was crossing a road.

Following this, the 24-year-old singer wrote a grief-filled note on his Instagram account, in which he had been regretful for the tragic accident.

"Four weeks ago, I was involved in a tragic vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of a life. Not a day has gone by that I haven’t grieved, prayed, and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family,” his note began as.

"My heart is broken in a way I’ve never experienced, and I still struggle to fully process the weight of it all,” he continued. "I ask that you continue to lift the Dobbins family up in prayer by name, asking for God’s peace to surround them each day.”

Previously, the Creek with Rise singer cancelled his scheduled performance in Ohio for June 20, and June 21.

“Out of respect for everyone involved and to give space for grieving, I made the decision to step away from shows these past few weeks,” he explained. “I have always found that making music and playing shows is a place of healing for me – but for this moment, it was important for me to take time away.”

Showing gratitude for his relationship with God, Conner Smith concluded, "I’m thankful to serve a God who is near to the brokenhearted, and I have leaned on Him every step of the way. Through tragedy, I have learned that God is more faithful than I could have ever known before.”