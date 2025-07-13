Kanye West, Justin Bieber warned against dismal failure amid collab: Source

Photo: Justin Bieber, Kanye West gearing up for ultimate blow up after series of meltdowns: Report

Kanye West has reportedly reached out to Justin Bieber with a proposal.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the two crooners have gotten in touch after a series of social media outbursts.

While Justin Bieber’s series of meltdowns have reportedly “overwhelmed” his wife Hailey, Kanye West has been advised by his former partner Kim Kardashian to seek therapy.

However, both of the musicians, who have been disgraced in the public eye due to their antics, believe that people fail to understand them.

In addition to this, the source claimed that the eminent performers have been planning a tour together to “capitalize” on their alleged misery.

"It's no secret that Justin needs money and everyone knows he hates touring," but West has convinced him that if they team up and tour, they can milk enough from fans to be set for life," the spy confided.

"And Justin seems to be on board," they added, but a different source warned, "They are both so unstable, it's bound to blow up at some point," after which they signed off from the chat.