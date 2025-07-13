Serena Williams puts toned abs on full display

Serena Williams shows off body transformation

Serena Williams is celebrating her defined abs after her massive weight loss.

The retired tennis legend, 43, took to Instagram on Friday with a mirror selfie after a gym workout.

Her progress was loud and clear with her toned body, which she also noted in her caption.

“Working out and working on my angles,” read the text, which got her friends rooting for the tennis pro.

“Always preparing for summer!!!!!” commented Lala Anthony, while Naomi Campbell simply responded with a series of fire emojis.

“Shredded,” wrote Holly Robinson Peete with a fire emoji.

Peloton instructor Benjamin Alldis added: “I see you @serenawilliams. All those @onepeloton have been serving you well.”

The proud gym selfie comes as Serena has been "way more active" raising two girls, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1, following her retirement.

“As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis,” Serena said in a last year appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna last year.