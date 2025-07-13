Olivia Culpo's fans pass verdict on her 'essential' maternity bag items

Olivia Culpo grilled for packing two suitcases for delivery room

Olivia Culpo just gave fans an insider look at what she's bringing with her to the hospital for her first childbirth.

The Miss Universe 2012 winner posted a TikTok video on Friday, revealing the "essentials" she was packing for the occasion.

“Everything I’m bringing to the hospital- so ready to meet baby!” the soon-to-be mom explained in the caption.

The 33-year-old influencer that all the items took her "two large suitcases" to pack.

Culpo revealed that her top priority was "comfort" and "better sleep," for which she was bringing her own pillows, extra fluffy comforters, sleep masks, a mini-fan, and flameless flickering candles, which she admitted were “ridiculous.”

@oliviadangerculpo Everything I’m bringing to the hospital- so ready to meet baby! ???? ♬ original sound - oliviaculpo

The former Miss USA also shared her list of “essentials,” which included a nursing bra, “nipple butter,” electrolytes powder, and an electronics bag that included a camera and extension cord.

“If you’re filming your birth, bring a tripod,” she advised her nearly 1 million TikTok followers.

Culpo also packed a robe, lounge set, pajama sets, a smock dress, and an all-black Cashmere outfit, at which she reiterated, “This is probably getting ridiculous.”

“A lot of this stuff is more luxuries, as opposed to essentials, and I’m aware of that,” she added later in the clip. “I thought it would make my hospital stay more comfortable. I hope you guys find it useful.”

She concluded the video with an acknowledgement to the kind of responses she could get from the video.

“If you didn’t find any of this helpful, and you think I’m ridiculous, and that I overpacked: 1. I slightly agree with you and 2. You made it this far in the video and I commend you for that,” Culpo said at the end.

As Culpo predicted, the online jury wasn't so inspired and found most things unnecessary, such as pillows.

"Pillows haha you are literally going to get no sleep in the hospital lol they are about to be in your room every two hours asking a thousand questions,” one user pointed out in the comments.

Another quipped, “Are you camping in the hospital?” while a third wrote, “Olivia is too cute. the hospital must be so thrilled she’s moving in.”

“All the white is… bold,” another fan remarked.

However, one user urged everyone to give the first-time mom some grace.

“She’s a first time mom, she’ll learn what she needs and not after this. But for now, for her, comfort is 10000% the goal.”

Culpo announced in March that she was expecting her first child with husband Christian McCaffrey, 29, whom she married in a lavish Rhode Island wedding in June 2024.