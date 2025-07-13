 
Geo News

Eric Stonestreet remarks pal Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift

'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet responds to rumours of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift planning to marry

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 13, 2025

Eric Stonestreet shares his two cents on Travis Kelces relationship with Taylor Swift
Eric Stonestreet shares his two cents on Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift

Eric Stonestreet is rooting for his longtime friend Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift.

In a recent interview, the Modern Family alum even anticipated the speculations of the couple planning to marry.

"Travis is awesome,” the actor told Page Six on Saturday, adding that he'd be thrilled if Kelce and Swift, both 35, ended up saying "I do."

“I’ve known Travis for a long time, and I was so happy for him when they started dating because I know him,” the actor shared with the publication.

“She deserves a great guy, and he’s a great guy,” the actor concluded.

Responding to a possible invite to a future wedding, Stonestreet said, “Oh my god, I don’t know about that. I love both of them very much. It would obviously be amazing if that happened, but I wouldn’t want to go if it wasn’t the right thing.”

Stonestreet's blessings come as both the NFL star and the Grammy-winning singer have been going strong since debuting their romance in public in September 2023 after having dated for months.

Katie Price's son Junior Andre breaks silence amid parents' alleged feud
Katie Price's son Junior Andre breaks silence amid parents' alleged feud
'High School Musical' star announces pregnancy
'High School Musical' star announces pregnancy
Kanye West, Justin Bieber warned against dismal failure amid collab: Source
Kanye West, Justin Bieber warned against dismal failure amid collab: Source
Kanye West on thin ice as Bianca Censori demands real action
Kanye West on thin ice as Bianca Censori demands real action
Bradley Cooper hails Anne Hathaway commitment as a partner
Bradley Cooper hails Anne Hathaway commitment as a partner
Bianca Censori stands up to Kanye West?
Bianca Censori stands up to Kanye West?
James Brolin was one decision away from being James Bond?
James Brolin was one decision away from being James Bond?
Ed Sheeran claims Detroit audience nearly blew roof off stadium video
Ed Sheeran claims Detroit audience nearly blew roof off stadium