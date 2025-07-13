Scooter Braun reacts to Justin Bieber's new album after longtime feud

Justin Bieber's ex-manager Scooter Braun on how he feels about new album

Scooter Braun has given his two cents on Justin Bieber's new album—his first since parting ways with the music manager.

Braun, who stepped down as Bieber's music manager in 2024, took to Instagram on Saturday to share his opinion on the singer's seventh studio album, Swag.

"Been having a beautiful start to the weekend and been getting a lot of texts about how I feel about Justin's new album.. so I will just leave this here," the former music manager wrote.

"This is without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It's beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters."

Braun, 44, also reflected on his 15-year-long journey with the Grammy-winning singer, 31.

"I've had the privilege of witnessing his growth for almost two decades."

He continued, "Along every journey, there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own — and that's what he's done here."

"He's poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run."

Braun also revealed that Daisies is his favorite track on the record and that Bieber's tone is the "best in the world."

However, Braun's statement comes around the time an insider claimed that Bieber "wanted for so long" to break free of Braun and his team's influence.

"Now that he’s fully free, he could finally share this album with his fans and with the world," they told Rolling Stone. "[It’s] something he’s been wanting to do for a long time."

"Not having to stress about creating the perfect single, or perfect album, allowed for him to create the best body of music he’s ever made," the source added.

Their separation also involved a financial settlement. Sources confirmed to People Magazine that Bieber recently agreed to repay $26 million to Braun—part of an advance he received from AEG Presents for his canceled 2022 Justice tour, which Braun’s company, HYBE, had initially covered. Bieber will also pay an additional $5.5 million to cover unpaid commissions.